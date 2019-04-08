Namibia: Panel to Advise On Reviving Economy

President Hage Geingob on Thursday inaugurated a high-level panel to advise him on the revival of the economy.

Geingob said the panel would ensure a more proactive, resilient and innovative developmental approaches.

The panel chairperson Johanness Gawaxab, his deputy Nangula Uaandja, Florette Nakusera, Estelle Tjipueja, Ester Simon and Kauna Ndilula.

The list also includes Martin Shipanga, Jason Kasuto, Sven Thieme, Junias Mungunda, James Mnyupe, Kenneth Matengu, Michael Iyambo, Evangelina Nailenge, Gitta Paetzhold, Justin Braby, Immanuel Kadhila, Klaus Schade, Banda Shilimela, Carlos Lopez, Joseph Okpaku and Vuyo Jack.

Geingob said the panel was appointed as part of his promise last year to set up a high-level presidential economic advisory council on the economy.

"Upon independence, Namibia inherited a skewed economy as a direct consequence of our pre-independence political legacy. Although our democracy has established sound governance and macroeconomic architectures - underpinned by a solid foundation of peace, stability, unity and the rule of law - deficits persist within our socio-economic landscape," he added.

He said in order to strengthen collaboration between the government, labour and the private sector, the presidential economic advisory council was formed as a voluntary platform to strengthen the social compact between the three actors.