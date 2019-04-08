7 April 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Eritrea: Somalia, Eritrea Agree to Boost Cooperation and Bilateral Relations

Somalia and Eritrean governments have agreed to strengthen regional cooperation.

A meeting between visiting Eritrean Foreign Minister, Osman Salah and Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo in Mogadishu also discussed ways to reinforce bilateral ties between two the nations and regional economic integration.

President Farmajo and Minister Salah meeting in Villa Somalia office mentioned the recent trip by Eritrean delegation to Hargeisa, the capital of the self-declared but the internationally unrecognized state of Somaliland.

The Somali Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Ahmed Isse Awad and Isaias Afwerki advisor, Yemane Gabreab attended the high-level discussions.

Somalia, Eritrea and Ethiopia leadership signed an agreement on economic integration, investment cooperation and commitment to regional peace last year.

The three countries agreed to cooperate on the development of regional peace and integration in the volatile horn of the Africa region.

