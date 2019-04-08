7 April 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Police Seize Cache of Weapons Outside Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali security forces seized a cache of weapons, including suicide belts, remote detonators, and explosive materials, belonging to al-Shabab militants outside Mogadishu, officials have said.

Zakia Hussein Ahmed, the deputy police commander, said the explosive materials, which also included grenades, cartridges and other substances used for bomb-making were discovered in an underground site in an operation in the vicinity of Elasha Biyaha, outskirts of Mogadishu.

"The weapons we discovered include explosive vests, bombs, and landmines, heavy and light weapons," Ahmed told journalists in Mogadishu on Sunday.

She also noted that the Somali national army apprehended 49 al-Shabab suspects in two different operations in the Lower Shabelle region in southern Somalia.

Ahmed said security forces were acting on a tip-off from residents, which led to the latest operations.

This move comes while Mogadishu is on high alert as police forces blocked the main roads of the capital to ward off possible attacks by militants.

Somali national forces, backed by African Union Mission in Somalia, drove out al-Shabab militants from the capital in August 2011, but the militants are still capable of conducting attacks on government installations, hotels, restaurants, and other public places.

Somalia

U.S.$34 Million Kenya-Somalia Border Wall Puzzle Lingers

When the government announced plans to build a wall along the border with Somalia, many received the news with mixed… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.