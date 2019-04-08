Somalia: Al-Shabaab Seizes Town Near Kenyan Border

Heavily armed militants were reported to have retaken control of a key town located near Somalia's border with Kenya.

In a statement, Al-Shabaab claimed that its fighters moved in Dag Adey in Lower Jubba region following a gunfight with Jubbaland State forces on Saturday.

The local residents said they witness military vehicles with gun-toting Al-Shabab militants rolling into the town after Jubbaland soldiers were driven out during the clashes.

The border towns have been hit by attacks from Al-Shabaab since Kenya sent troops combat forces to Somalia in mid-2011 to battle the militants.

Al-Shabaab has been fighting to topple the UN-backed Somali government based in Mogadishu and the African Union forces in the country for nearly a decade.