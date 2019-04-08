7 April 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali PM Appoints Three Ministers

Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Kheyre has appointed three cabinet ministers; constitutional affairs, labour and water, and energy.

Labour and social affairs minister Salah Ahmed Jamac will be the new constitutional affairs minister after the death of the late minister, Abdirahman Hosh.

Sadiq Hirsi Warfa will replace Jamac at the labour ministry whereas Fowziya Mohamed Sheikh was appointed as water and energy after the resignation of the Abdiaziz Lafta Gareen due to his election as president of southwest state on December last year.

All the three new ministers are members of House of the People.

