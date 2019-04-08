Sudan: Three More 'Pre-Emptive' Arrests in North Kordofan

El Obeid — The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) in El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan, arrested three activists since Thursday as a pre-emptive step to curb yesterday's mass demonstrations.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that NISS agents held teacher Ali Abdallah and student Hussein Mohamed from their homes in the city. Muzamil Abusara was detained at the Karima district market.

In Dongola in Northern State, two more students were detained on Friday. This brings the number of students of the University of Dongola being detained by the security apparatus to 30.

A student told Radio Dabanga that NISS agents arrested two students from El Suleim complex and took them to an unknown destination on Friday, while 28 students remain detained two days ago are still held at the Dongola police station.

The students reject the decision of the university administration to resume the studies on 31 March. They criticise the dire educational situation at the university.

Last week, the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) held student Burei Hasan from inside their house at Karima district in El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan and took him to their office.

One of the relatives of Hasan considered the detention as a proactive step to confront and limit the demonstrations planned for April 4 and 6 in the city.

Two weeks ago, the security apparatus arrested Dr Amer Adam, secretary of the professionals secretariat of the National Umma Party in North Kordofan from inside his clinic in El Obeid and still hold him in detention.