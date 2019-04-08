7 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Aila Reviews Detailed Briefing On Incidents of Saturday

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, was given a detailed briefing at a meeting he held with the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer, the Federal Government Minister, Gen. Siddiq Amer, the Minister of Finance, Magdi Yassin, and the government spokesman, Hassan Ismail.

In a statement to SUNA, the government spokesman said that D. Aila has heard detailed reports on the security and economic situations.

He said that the National Prime Minister has appreciated the spirit through which the different state organs have dealt with the events and got satisfied that life in Khartoum and other states has returned to normalcy.

He said that the National Prime Minister has called for more cohesion and alert and affirmed the government will not hesitate in maintaining the citizens' gains, security and stability,

The spokesman has described the behavior of the opposition in harassment of regular institutions a bad adventure that will be met decisively by the state organs.

