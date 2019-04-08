Sudan: President Al-Bashir Chairs Defense and National Security Council Meeting

Khartoum — President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, chaired, Sunday at the Guest House a meeting of the Defense and National Security Council.

The meeting affirmed the importance of the unity of the national rank, realization of peace and sticking to wisdom to avoid seditions in the country.

The council heard to detailed reports on the current political and security situations and adopted a number of arrangements to maintain peace and security in the country.

The council stressed that the protesters represent a segment of society that its vision and demands must be considered, affirming the government's keenness to continue dialogue with all groups to achieve national consensus.