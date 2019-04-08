7 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Jadalla Received Congratulatory Cable From Chairman of Palestinian News Agency

Khartoum — The General Manager of Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Abdalla Jadalla Ahmed Nimir, has received a congratulatory cable on his appointment from the Chairman of the Palestinian News and Information Agency and Secretary General of the Palestinian Official Organs.

