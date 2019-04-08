Khartoum — The General Manager of Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Abdalla Jadalla Ahmed Nimir, has received a congratulatory cable on his appointment from the Chairman of the Palestinian News and Information Agency and Secretary General of the Palestinian Official Organs.
Sudan: Jadalla Received Congratulatory Cable From Chairman of Palestinian News Agency
