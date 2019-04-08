7 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Saad Meets Wali (Governor) of West Darfur

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer, received Sunday at his office the Wali (governor) of West Darfur State, Maj. Gen. Muhalab Hassan Ahmed, and reviewed with him the efforts being exerted by the state's government with regard to living conditions of the citizens and the provision of the basic commodities.

The meeting also discussed the implementation of development projects in the state, specially in the agricultural field and the preparations for organizing the school tournament in the state.

