Sudan: Kiber Chairs Meeting of the Trustees of the Children's Cancer Hospital

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Dr. Osman Mohammad Yousef Kiber chaired, Sunday, at the Republican Palace, the 3rd meeting of the Council of Trustees of the 7979 Children's Cancer Treatment Hospital.

The meeting which included the Federal and State Health Ministries, Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance and Economic Planning discussed benefiting from the Chinese grant fior pedriactic medicines in providing medical references.

The meeting also reviewed efforts and arrangements related to the provision of the local component.

The Head of the Medical Committee of the Hospital,

adding that the hospital will provide, for the first time in Sudan, treatment for children in the third level with high technology and modern equipment.