Sudan: Kibir Chairs Meeting of Board of Directors of Children Cancer Hospital

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Dr. Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir, chaired Sunday at the Republican Palace the third meeting of the board of directors of the Children Cancer Hospital, which included representatives of the federal and state ministries of health, the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

The Vice - President was informed at the meeting on the activity of the hospital in the past period, ways of benefiting from the Chinese donation for children medicine and the arrangements for providing the local component.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Hospital's Medical Committee, Dr. Kamal Arabi, said that the treatment at the hospital will carried out by modern means and technology.