Morocco: Efforts of UN Personal Envoy Hampered By Morocco's Intransigent Position - President of Republic

Reykjavik — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the POLISARIO Front, Brahim Ghali, has reaffirmed that the efforts of the Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Western Sahara, President Horst Koehler, collide with Morocco's intransigent position, which is contrary to the resolutions of the Security Council, seeks to impose preconditions that deviate from the legal framework of the solution, and violate international legitimacy.

The President of the Republic, in an interview with Icelandic Newspaper Fréttablandid, published on Saturday, 06 April 2019, stressed the Security Council's responsibility in exerting the necessary pressure on the intransigent side.

He called on the French state to desist from encouraging policies of Moroccan expansion and aggression and to support a just democratic solution that would allow the Sahrawi people freely to choose their future, which would serve peace and stability in the region and for the benefit of all parties, first and foremost the Kingdom of Morocco.

He also reiterated the position of the Sahrawi side in cooperating with the United Nations efforts to complete the decolonization of Western Sahara by enabling the Sahrawi people to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination and independence.