South Africa: Paterson Bowls Memorable Death Over to Get Cobras Home

Cape Town — Dane Paterson bowled one of the great death overs of his career to earn the Cape Cobras a thrilling five-run victory over the Highveld Lions to complete an outstanding opening weekend of the CSA T20 Challenge at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

The Lions entered the final over, needing just 8 runs for victory with five wickets in hand although neither of their batsmen at the crease, Wiaan Mulder and Dwaine Pretorius, had faced a ball at that stage.

Paterson conceded only two runs off his final six balls and took three wickets, one of them as the result of a direct hit run out to remove Mulder. If one also takes in account the fact that he hit the final ball of the Cobras innings for a six, then his contribution was immense.

Other key contributions for the Cobras came from the partnership of 58 of just 34 balls between Vernon Philander and Aviwe Mgjima.

Remarkably both sides had 104 runs on the board with six overs left in their innings and in the end this partnership plus Paterson's final ball six proved just sufficient.

The Lions reply was set up by an entertaining innings of 69 off 43 balls with three fours and four sixes by Ryan Rickelton who confirmed the favourable impression he made in the Mzansi Super League earlier in the season.

It also served to highlight one of the important by-products of this competition to provide opportunities for fringe franchise players. The 22-year-old Rickelton was one such example as was the 23-year-old Marques Ackerman in the Dolphins victory over the Knights on Saturday evening.

Paterson was named bowler of the match and the batting award went to Philander.

The competition continues on Tuesday when the Knights take on the Warriors at Kimberley's Diamond Oval.

