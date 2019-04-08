Rwanda: AU Marks the 25th Commemoration of Rwandan Genocide

Addis Ababa — Africa Union marked the 25th anniversary of genocide against the Tutsis in Rwanda at its headquarter in Addis Ababa today.

The African Union Commission has decided the 7th of April as a day of remembrance of the victims of the genocide and to reaffirmation Africa's resolve to prevent and fight genocide on the Continent.

In 1994 Hutu had committed genocide against Tutsi, which was responsible for the decease of some 800,000 people and about 2 million people displaced internally and externally within 100 days.

The anniversary was attended by AU families, Ambassadors, government representatives of Ethiopia, religious leaders and students from Addis Ababa City under the theme "Remember, Unite and renew".

In his statement, Chairperson of African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, said the commemoration of the atrocity would enhance tolerance and common values among the people to tackle the causes of genocide and make it never again.

It is important to turn away from the ideology of negation and hatred that underestimate the harmonious and peaceful coexistence of the people, he added.

In line with this, he was delighted owing to the recent decision made by the Peace and Security Council of AU on the prevention of hatred and genocide in Africa.

"I plan to put in place a platform bringing together all necessary competent institutions of AU, especially regional economic communities to develop continental strategy to fight against genocidal ideology," he pledged.

Rwanda Ambassador to Ethiopia, Hope Tumukunde Gasatura said on her part that celebrating the scourge is an important occasion to ensure genocide will never happens again in Africa and beyond.

Rwanda Ambassador to Ethiopia, Tumukunde Gasatura

"Rwanda become famous around the world because of genocide right on the aftermath of the atrocity," she said, adding that "it has been, however, shifted that the people of Rwanda are now on their path for the prosperity of the nation."

Ethiopian Permanent Representative to African Union, Woinshet Tadesse accentuated on the importance of educating the people about the curse of genocide occurred in the past.

She also appreciated the resolute commitment of the people and leadership of Rwandan to transform the political, economic and social sphere of the societies after the genocide atrocity.

Ethiopian Permanent Representative to African Union, Woinshet Tadesse

"We should fight hatred, intolerance and dissemination of false news that undermines the coexistence of the society," she added.

The genocide was directed by members of the Hutu majority government, members of the old army and militia forces called the "Interahamwe" that began the bloody campaign of atrocity, the day after the assassination of President Juvenal Habyarimana, a Hutu.

An estimated 500,000 to 1,000,000 Rwandans were killed, constituting an estimated 70 percent of the Tutsi population.