South Africa: Suspect Faces Attempted Murder Charges After Attack On Pretoria Police Officer

A suspect will be charged with attempted murder after he is discharged from hospital for allegedly attacking a Pretoria police constable, who was chasing him on foot.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Lungelo Dlamini, said the suspect was admitted to hospital were he remained under police guard after he was shot in the leg during the incident on Friday.

In a video making rounds on social media, believed to be of the same incident, a uniformed officer can be spotted being pushed around by several men. Police did not say if any other suspects were being sought for the attack.

"The incident happened when police officers who were on routine patrol confronted a man suspected of dealing in drugs. On approaching him, he ran away and one police officer chased him on foot," he said.

"The suspect turned around and attacked a police officer. The officer was hit with an object [to] his head (and) and in defending himself as the attacker had been joined by other people, he fired a warning shot but it could not stop the attack."

He said the officer fired another shot, which hit his attacker in the leg.

"Other officers who had come for his rescue, managed to arrest the suspect. He will be charged with attempted murder when he appears in court," Dlamini said.

The spokesperson added that the officer who was attacked was "admitted to hospital in a stable condition".

Source: News24