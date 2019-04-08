South Africa: A South African Gatecrashes a Cleveland Moondog Ball

analysis

Midwest's Armpit. Mistake on the Lake. Question is, who, in their right mind, on a bleak winter evening, detours from the great I-80 highway -- America's carotid artery running diagonally across its land mass between its two largest cities -- to Cleveland, Ohio?

Answer: among others, rock fans, for the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame, the world's premier museum dedicated to the quintessential global music of the past half-century.

Do South Africans like the rock? Are we close to it? The question seems absurd until I look at sources like Encyclopedia Brittanica's entry on "South African music", which mentions township jive and Johnny Clegg, but not Voëlvry or Die Antwoord.

For this expatriate white South African, though, think 1987, a teenage party on a farm near the Swaziland border. Berholdus Niemand and The Cherry-Faced Lurchers sing Shot Down. We are the moer in at apartheid -- hell, yes, we are. A white boy who looked at his life, we sing now -- and look at our lives, we do, with this music opening up the view.

Or even 20 years earlier, my parents and aunt and uncle sitting around a swimming pool, tuning into Radio Lourenco Marques to hear...