Nigeria: Police Vow to Nab Abductors of Lagos Fire Service Boss, Six Others

The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to fish out the abductors of the Director of the Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaki Musibau, and six others who were equally abducted.

The state's Police Public Relations Officer, DSP. Bala Elkana who stated this in a statement issued yesterday, revealed that the police were on the trail of the abductors.

According to Elkana, "the Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, Zubairu Muazu, has tasked the command's Anti kidnapping Unit to ensure that they rescue the seven persons abducted by some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at about 8 p.m. along Iwoye bridge, Itokin-Epe road, Ikorodu.

"The CP in company of tactical units commanders visited the Crime scene in the early hours of today being April 7, and assured the family of the victims that the command is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the victims are rescued unhurt.

"Those abducted include Rasaki Musibau , Mufutau Adams, Funmilayo Adelumo, Asiogu Martha, Lasisi Muka, and two others. Vehicles recovered from the scene include Toyota Sienna, Toyota Corolla and Opel Jeep."

Meanwhile the command has equally assured the residents of the state of their safety at all times as it has intensified patrols and surveillance along Itokin-Epe road, Ketu, Ereyun and other major highways in the State.