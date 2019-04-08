Rwanda: Remembering Rwanda's Genocide

analysis

Twenty-five years after the massacre of some 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus, Rwanda and the world will gather on Sunday, April èth to remember those who lost their lives. For victims and their perpetrators, it will be a chance to explore what it means to be Rwandan after the mass murder and to see whether old wounds have healed or not.

Rwandans on Sunday commemorate the 25th anniversary of the start of the genocide. In the capital Kigali, preparations are underway to urge citizens to "kwibuka" - "remember" in Kinyarwanda, the official language. Remembrance has long been one of the driving policies of the Rwandan Patriotic Front government of Paul Kagame to heal the country.

When he took control of Rwanda in July 1994, he inherited not so much a state as a cemetery. In the 100 days before, some 800,000 Tutsis and 30,000 moderate Hutus were massacred by Hutu extremists and civilians alike. And their rotting corpses still lay in the streets.

The memory of the massacre is kept alive through government programmes. IN schools, pupils are, for example, discouraged from identifying themselves as Hutu or Tutsi and are instead asked to focus on building a common future for Rwanda.

Bridging the divide

Reconciliation is a theme that reverberates strongly in Kagame's regime, although some critics complain the Tutsi rebel-commander-turned politician is exploiting the horrors of the past to deflect attention away from his authoritarianism.

The Rwandan president has always responded that the West has no right to lecture him on morality, accusing the big powers of having turned a blind eye to the genocide.

Last Saturday, in the run up to the commemorations, Kagame joined both Hutus and Tutsis in a community building exercise in Nyanza, around 100 km from the capital, to clean up and remove weeds from memorial sites that are set to host Sunday's national tribute.

This emphasis on unity appears to have paid dividends. In 25 years, the small, landlocked country with a population of 12 million has experienced no further large-scale violence.. More to the point, it is prospering, with rapid growth, and sharply declining poverty. Many attribute Kigali's success story to Kagame..

Double genocide theory

However, in recent years, new studies have been published that aim to provide a different spin on Rwanda's complex and charged history. For instance, the Netflix production Black Earth Rising airs the arguments of Kagame's supporters, but also unearths comments of his opponents, who accuse the RPF of orchestrating a tit-for-tat killing of Hutus in what is presented as a double genocide.

In a recent interview with Jeune Africque, Kagame downplayed these revisionist ideas--revisionism and genocide denial are in fact against the law in Kigali. "Like the [Jewish] Holocaust, many people are still in denial because they don't want to face up to their responsibilities," he said.

Maybe so, but Rwanda's participation in two subsequent wars in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and backing of eastern rebels, led international donors to suspend a number of aid programmes in 2013.

The move angered Kagame, who that year devoted national commemorations to the theme of self-reliance, encouraging citizens to contribute to a national development fund to make up the shortfall.

Regional tensions

This year's theme is likely to focus on the region. Tensions between Rwanda and Uganda soared last month when Kigali closed down a busy border crossing with Kampala, accusing President Yoweri Museveni of harbouring and protecting Rwandan dissidents hostile to the RPF government.

However, Museveni is not the only one on Kagame's black list. Tensions have risen also with Burundi's leader Pierre Nkurinziza, who accuses Kagame of leaving out Hutus from his national reconciliation plans. But the fact that quite a number of Hutu political and military figures who were very much anti RPF and anti-Tutsi have now been reintegrated not just into society but into the army and government, would suggest otherwise. The attitude is: "let it go. If we want peace we have to be reconciled with our enemies".

Franco-Rwandan ties

There has been a thaw in Franco-Rwandan relations recently too, which were strained over allegations of French complicity in the genocide in support of the Hutu government.

A sign of this was President Emmanuel Macron's support of Rwanda's former Foreign Affairs chief Louise Mushikiwabo for the job of head of the Francophonie organisation, which she got. And, Kagame's personal invitation to Macron to attend Sunday's ceremony. Yet outstanding issues remain over bringing to justice alleged perpetrators, many of whom have found refuge in France.

On Friday, Macron sought to dissipate some of these doubts by appointing a new team of researchers and historians to look into archives of France's role in the mass murder. The French president himself will not be attending the commemorations, but is sending Rwanda-born MP Hervé Berville to le.ad the French delegation. Over thirty heads of state are expected to attend.