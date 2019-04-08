Somalia: Journalists Kicked Out As MPs Debate Somalia Security Situation

Journalists have been kicked out from the session in which MPs are expected to debate the runaway insecurity in the country.

A majority of the MPs voted for the media blackout after the speaker of the assembly put to vote whether the session should be broadcasted live.

The move reinforces the perception that authorities in Somalia are the leading abusers of press freedom.

MPs are this afternoon expected to debate the security situation in the country.

The move follows a demand by a section of legislators last Saturday, that the speaker set aside all the planned business and, as a matter of urgency, address the run-away insecurity.

Ministers of security and defense counterparts are expected to face grilling from the members of the assembly.

The move by the legislators follows a series of attacks by the Al-Shabab militants in the capital, which has seen tens of people killed in the past month.

As a move to enhance security, the Mogadishu mayor announced a stop and search operations meant to clamp down on those transporting explosives or planning attacks.

But even with those measures, there have been still car bomb and random shooting incidents in the capital.