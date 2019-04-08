Sudan: Darfur Peace Council - Dialogue is Only Way for Reaching Peace

Khartoum — Chairman of Darfur Peace Council and member of parliament , Adam Alui Shogar, asserted that national dialogue was the only way for resolution of economic , political and social issues of Sudan , praising the President's address before meeting of the Dialogue's Coordinative Mechanism Friday.

Shogar indicated in a statement to SUNA to necessity of application of national dialogue outcome , calling the political forces to work for making permanent constitution according to the national dialogue outcome.

He called those opposing dialogue to resort to reason and respond to peace, saying climate is now appropriate for engagement in dialogue and that the time for reaching power through the gun is over.

The Chairman of Darfur Peace Council expressed appreciation to all initiatives propounded to solve issues of the country.