Sudan: Al-Bashir Calls for Forwarding Proposals On Completion of Dialogue

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has called the Dialogue's Coordinative Body and societal forces to forward applicable proposals on completion of launching the broad-based dialogue.

This came in the deliberation meeting held with the Higher Body for Following up Implementation of the National Dialogue Recommendations in the Republican Palace Friday evening in the presence of his deputies and assistants , Prime Minister, dialogue societal forces , media leaders and editors-in-chief.

The President's call included providing proposals for inclusive dialogue and its issues with taking into account deep discussion and recommendations the national dialogue reached to over issues of peace, unity, identity, economy, rights and freedoms , external relations and government.

The President also called the legislative assemblies to urgently meet to look into issues assigned to discuss them top of which is peace issues with participation of all not to be confined to a party or a group as well as determining the timeframe and the necessary guarantees for the broad-based dialogue so as to be a useful dialogue.

He asserted also asserted in his call concern with dialogue with youths in recognition of their stances and desires that displayed keenness on importance of the homeland and its future, underlining holding dialogue with youth to use its outcome in reconstruction of progressing , united and safe Sudan.

President Al-Bashir renewed call for deliberation over how to initiate dialogue over the country's permanent constitution.

He indicated to importance of thinking in expansion and enlargement of national dialogue's general assembly and arrangements for its convocation.