Sudan: Al-Bashir - the Second Phase of Dialogue for Making Change

Photo: Radio Dabanga

Hundreds of thousands' on the streets of Sudan capital

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal OMER Al-Bashir said announcement of the second stage of dialogue was practical step for national transformation for making the aspired and agreed change by restorting to people through elections.

He affirmed, while he was addressing the deliberation meeting with the Coordinative Body for Implementation of National Dialogue Recommendations in the Republican Palace Friday evening in the presence of his deputies and assistants and the Prime Minister, that door is open for qualified Sudanese persons inside and outside the country for forwarding suggestions within framework of extended deliberations over the economic issue.

The President said the state is now managing the economy in two directions that the first one is based on long-term vision dealing with management of production and preparation of political climate for reaching political accord and fair distribution of opportunities while the second direction is dealing with management of present economy.

He said that there is discontent with living and life but it was a temporary due to sufficiency of resources to meet the needs.

The President of the Republic pointed out that the declaration of state of emergency aimed to combat smuggling, speculations, corruption and market distortions currently challenging the economy , calling on all, government and people, to cooperate to implement such measures and combat the market distortions.

He explained that the state's economic trend is based on cooperation with the international community and opening channels of contact with economic and financial institutions with purpose of integrating the national economy in the global economy.