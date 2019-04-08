6 April 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Govt Delegation Arrives in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somalia foreign minister Ahmed Isse Awad welcoming Eritrean FM at Addan Adde International Airport in Mogadishu

A powerful delegation of top Eritria have arrived in Mogadishu for what is expected to be a series of talks aimed at cementing diplomacy.

Eritrean delegation led by the foreign minister, Mr. Osman Saleh and is accompanied by presidential adviser, Mr. Yemane Gabreab arrived in Mogadishu, Somali capital on Saturday.

Somalia's FM, Ahmed Isse Awad received the high level Eritrean delegation upon arrival at Aden Adde airport. The Eritrean delegation was escorted to the state house.

The Eritrean foreign minister and the presidential advisor are expected to have talks with the top leaders of the country at the presidential palace Villa Somalia.

Somalia

U.S.$34 Million Kenya-Somalia Border Wall Puzzle Lingers

When the government announced plans to build a wall along the border with Somalia, many received the news with mixed… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.