Somalia: Govt Delegation Arrives in Mogadishu

Somalia foreign minister Ahmed Isse Awad welcoming Eritrean FM at Addan Adde International Airport in Mogadishu

A powerful delegation of top Eritria have arrived in Mogadishu for what is expected to be a series of talks aimed at cementing diplomacy.

Eritrean delegation led by the foreign minister, Mr. Osman Saleh and is accompanied by presidential adviser, Mr. Yemane Gabreab arrived in Mogadishu, Somali capital on Saturday.

Somalia's FM, Ahmed Isse Awad received the high level Eritrean delegation upon arrival at Aden Adde airport. The Eritrean delegation was escorted to the state house.

The Eritrean foreign minister and the presidential advisor are expected to have talks with the top leaders of the country at the presidential palace Villa Somalia.