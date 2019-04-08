Sudan: Spokesman Commends Spirit With Which Regular Forces Dealt With Demonstrators

Photo: Radio Dabanga

Hundreds of thousands' on the streets of Sudan capital

Khartoum — The Government spokesman has commended the way the regular forces dealt with demonstrators on who gathered in front of the Army General command in down town Khartoum, Saturday.

Hassan Ismail, the Minister for Information, communications and the government official spokesman, said the Sudanese regular forces, army, police and security have displayed a spirit of nationalism in dealing with the protesters in Khartoum.

Notwithstanding the high sedition and incitation by the opposition to manipulate the symbolism of this date, the 6th of April, still the manner in which the government apparatus dealt with the event was highly appreciated and valued by the people, the spokesman said in his comments.

He underlined that the Sudanese blood remains very dear and that it would be preserved and protected. He urged the different political parties to work for defusing the situation and encouraging dialogue.

"We stick to the principle of peaceful dialogue as there is no other viable means but dialogue; it is the only way out " the minister underlined.