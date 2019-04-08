Nigeria: Kizz Daniel Is a Traitor, Owes Me N15 Million - Demmie Vee

Less than a year after getting signed to Kizz Daniel's record label, "Fly Boy Inc", Demmie Vee, has called out the signer for being a 'traitor.'

According to Demmie Vee (real name: Demola Awotungase), the "Fvck Up" singer engaged the controversial SARS operatives to get him arrested after he asked for a refund of the N15 million he gave him to "boost his shaking career." He also alleged that Kizz Daniel tweaked his voice in his songs to make him sound horrible twice.

See what he wrote on Instagram below:

"With all due respect. You are a Traitor @iamkizzdaniel. I can't believe you have the gut to bring police to me because I asked for a refund of my Money. You tricked us and collected my 15million naira to boost your own shaking career.

I wasn't a struggling artist when you approached my boss for help which results to a recording deal/contract and I remember you promised heaven and earth that day. *TIFF* was doing well and was already a big song when you came to beg me to join fly boy INC not knowing your real intentions. On two different songs.

You edited my Voice to make my voice sound awful and I still kept quiet and never say a word. { *SOMEBODY DEY* AND *YOU GO WAIT *}. I have the real versions of this two songs..You are too fake that the likes of "Bharry Jay , Phil Kez, wickedest dj zino , Slizzy , expression, etc can't cope with you in space of 3 months.

Time will surely tell. I know one day, the world will know the truth of it all. *Don't Judge each day by the harvest you reap now but by the seeds that you plant.* Things May look rosy now but Karma is a Tricky thing."

Before now, Demmie Vee was signed to HND Records and had singles in his name such as "Awesome God" (2016), "Love Me Tender" featuring 9ice and "Tiff".

Kizz Daniel who is yet to comment on the issue instead posted another "Fvck you" challenge on his Instagram.