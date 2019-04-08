8 April 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kajuru Attacks - Doctors to Offer Free Treatment to Pregnant IDPs

Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Kaduna State branch has completed arrangements to offer free treatment to all pregnant women, who were displaced by crisis in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The state chairman of NMA, Dr. Stephen Akau Kache, while making presentation of foodstuffs to the victims, said the association will continue to give medical assistance to the victims.

The foodstuffs distributed to the victims at Adara Town Hall, located in Sabo Tasha Kaduna, included tubers of yam, rice, beans, among others that worth thousands of Naria.

"We have been told that there are pregnant women in the IDP camp and looking at their situations, they are not suppose to be where they are. We are going to liaise with our colleagues in both the private and public hospitals in order to give them better treatment.

"We are also aware that among the IDPs, some of them are sick and need proper medical treatments beside the one being provided to them. This, we intend to do by liaising with our colleagues in both private and public hospitals to be able to take care of them very well," he said.

