6 April 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan Uprising - Thousands Answer Call for Mass Action Across Sudan Today

Photo: Radio Dabanga
Hundreds of thousands' on the streets of Sudan capital

Sudan — The signatories of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, a broad initiative by the Sudanese Professionals Association, which has been a main driver of the demonstrations, have made calls for more than a week for the largest march in the four months of demonstrations, to begin at 1 pm today.

Marches are planned throughout Sudan and initial reports indicate that thousands of people across the country have already answered the call.

Today marks the 34th anniversary of the 6 April 1985 popular uprising which ended the autocratic rule of general Jaafar Numeiri.

The marches are planned to converge on the general command of the Sudan Armed Forces in Khartoum and to the army's garrisons in the states, where demonstrators will hand over a memorandum that calls for the step-down of President Omar Al Bashir and his regime from the country's rule.

