6 April 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: NISA Says Al-Shabaab Operative Arrested in Mogadishu

Somali security forces have detained suspected Al-Shabaab bomb expert following a security operation in Somali capital city, Mogadishu.

In a Twitter post, Somali national security and Intelligence Agency (NISA) said its forces arrested a senior al-Shabab commander during a sting operation carried out on Friday following tips off.

"Following intelligence report shared with the forces, in hours-long operation was conducted in Mogadishu, the suspect who fits IEDs into vehicles (IED expert) was arrested," the twitter post reads in part.

The agency did not provide the identity of the senior al-Shabab figure being held.

The move comes barely two days after Somali forces arrested a senior al-Shabab commander during an operation carried out at Ugunji village in Lower Shabelle.

According to the Somali ministry for Information, the forces raided the house of the unnamed al-Shabaab commander following intelligence reports.

During the operation, four civilians were injured as per press statement by the ministry.

"The four were in a car and failed to stop after repeated warnings. In fact, they actually sped up towards the force," said the ministry in the statement.

The ministry said the security forces provided medical aid to the injured four civilians and later released them.

"We are asking all to always respect and obey safety orders of all security forces. They are risking their lives for your well being. Do not force them to make the risk to force decisions," it said.

