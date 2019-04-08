Somalia: Eritrean Delegation Lands in Somali Capital

Eritrean Foreign Minister, Osman Salah has arrived in the Somali capital, Mogadishu on Saturday.

Salah who is accompanied by Esias Afwerki's advisor, Yemane Gabreab was welcomed by Somali Foreign Minister, Ambassador Ahmed Isse Awad upon their arrival at Aden Abdulle International Airport.

The Eritrean officials will hold talks with Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo according to Villa Somali communications director, Abdinur Mohamed Ahmed.

"The Eritrean Foreign Minister, Osman Salah and Presidential Advisor Yemane Gabreab arrive in the country, the will hold discussions with the president, " he said in a Twitter post.

The trip follows after a similar visit by Eritrean delegation led by the Foreign Minister, Osman Salah in Hargeysa on March 19th shortly after President Esias Afwerki state visit in Mogadishu on December 13th last year.

Somalia, Eritrea and Ethiopia leadership signed an agreement on economic integration, investment cooperation and commitment to regional peace last year.

The three countries agreed to cooperate on the development of regional peace and integration in the volatile horn of the Africa region.