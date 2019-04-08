Sudan: Presidential Committee to Look Into Opposition Initiatives

Khartoum — the President of the Republic will set up a presidential committee from the national dialogue's coordinative body to study initiatives and schemes forwarded by opposition, Minister of Information, Communications and Information Technology, Hassan Ismail told reporters Friday following deliberation meeting of the national dialogue's coordinative body in the Republican Palace.

The meeting was attended by two deputies of the President and his assistants as well as the National Prime Minister, societal forces and media leaders.

He stated that the presidential committee will look into all initiatives included those opposing dialogue.

The Minister said that the meeting reaffirmed call for the six presidential councils to convene to follow up the current issues and developments.

He pointed out that the President of the Republic indicated during the meeting to positive signals from armed movements-he did not name them- and there may be a major surprise and some of them attend coming meeting of the dialogue's general assembly , specially that contacts with them , he added, were at their end.

The Minister explained that the Prime Minister presented a good explanations on solution of issues of banknotes and fuel, buying million bags of wheat and quantities of gold.

The Minister of Information, meanwhile, underlined the Ministry keenness to establish good relations with media based on respect and provision of information.