Sudan: Dr. Eila patronages the files of the National Housing Fund

Khartoum — The Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Tahir Eila has issued a decree putting the National Fund for Housing and Development under his direct supervision with three other governmental units including the Sudanese Organization for Standardization and Metrology, the National Civil Service Selection Commission and the Technical Committee for Disposals of Public Sector Facilities.

The Secretary-General of the National Fund for Housing and Development Dr. Gholamuddin Othman Adam said, in a statement to SUNA, that the decision came within the framework of the recent ministerial changes that accompanied the government of Dr.Eila, praising the resolution, indicating that the fund direct subordination to the Prime Minister confirms that there is political will to move ahead with the implementation of the National Project for Shelter sponsored by the Presidency of the Republic and that housing projects have been placed in the priorities during this important political and economic stage of the country for its direct impact on the lives and livelihood of the people. He expressed optimism that the National Assembly would adopt in the coming period the amended fund law for 2019, after being recently approved by the National Council of Ministers. BH/BH