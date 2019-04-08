Nigeria: EU Observers for 2019 Elections Depart Nigeria

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) has departed Nigeria following the conclusion of the 2019 general election.

In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, EU EOM confirmed that the final group of observers left Nigeria yesterday, while the Chief Observer would return to present the missions final report.

"The final group of EU observers left Nigeria, today. In a few months time, the Chief Observer, Maria Arena MEP, will return to Abuja to present the mission's final report, which will include recommendations to strengthen Nigeria's future electoral processes," the mission stated.

The mission acknowledged the hospitality shown by the Nigerian government, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the people of Nigerian throughout the electoral processes.

"Since January 2019, the EU EOM has conducted a comprehensive observation of the electoral processes for the presidential, national assembly, governorship and state house of assembly elections, as well as the supplementary elections on March 23.

"The EU EOM for Nigeria Decides 2019, wishes to express its appreciation to the Government of Nigeria, INEC and the people of Nigeria for their cooperation and assistance over the course of its mission," it added.