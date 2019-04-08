South Sudan: Ethiopian Business Tycoon Awards With Honorary Citizen of South Sudan

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian businessman, Aysheshim Teka, awarded an honorary citizenship in South Sudan on Sunday.

Aysheshim was presented the award for his supporting national cohesion, unity and development ever since the political chaos rocked the new nation in 2013, triggering tribal hatred and social divide among South Sudanese.

President Salva Kiir Mayardit presented the award to Aysheshim at a peace marathon dubbed as "Great South Sudan Run" held in Juba, yesterday, it was indicated.

Speaking at the occasion, President Salva Kiir said the Ethiopian national now South Sudanese as a great friend and defender of humanity.

Aysheshim, who is also owner of Dembesh Hotel in Juba, has contributed a lot for South Sudan including the renovation of police training centers as well as raising funds for social welfare among others, the President stated.

The Ethiopian business mogul, who also renders financial support to local entrepreneurs, sponsored similar event last year, drawing top athletes from Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea and Uganda for fund raising in a bid to curb hunger in South Sudan, it was learned.