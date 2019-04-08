South Africa: Manhunt for Two Margate Prison Escapees

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for two awaiting trial prisoners, who remain at large after escaping with three others from custody at the Margate police station.

Initially, five suspects escaped from the police station through the roof at about 10am on Sunday.

"All role players were activated and the search commenced," police said in a statement.

Sanele Ncane was rearrested a few hours later. Saneliso Malanga and Sanele Hlongwane were taken into custody after they handed themselves over at Gamalakhe police station.

Matomela Dwetshe and Wiseman Mduduzi Nxabi remain at large. The suspects face charges ranging from murder, burglary and aggravated robbery.

Police urged the public to assist with information that can assist in locating the escapees. Members of the public are urged to contact their nearest police station or #CrimeStop at 0860010111.