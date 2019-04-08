Liberia: PPCC's New Executive Director Calls for Responsible Procurement

Attorney Jargbe Roseline Nagbe Kowo, the newly appointed executive director of the Public Procurement and Concession Commission (PPCC), has renewed calls for the conduct of responsible procurement and adherence to the Public Procurement Concession Act (PPCA) of 2010.

Atty. Kowo emphasized that the success of the four Pillars of the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), most especially Pillar four, which states: "an inclusive and Accountable Public Sector for shared prosperity and sustainable development rests on adherence to procurement laws by every entity of the government.

She made the statement on Friday, April 5, 2019, when she officially took over the PPCC as it executive director, following a competitive recruitment process.

The occasion was graced by the chairperson and members of the Board of Commissioners of the PPCC, Auditor General of the General Auditing Commission (GAC), Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), Governance Commission, Internal Audit Agency, and partners institutions, including African Development Bank (AfDB).

"Today is history making in the procurement profession, and for all procurement practitioners, because one of their own has been competitively recruited and has transcended to an important vantage point to ensure and monitor compliance procurement laws in Liberia.

"I am grateful to the Almighty God for making me the epicenter of this noble cause and thanks to the National Elections Commission (NEC) from where I hailed and been part for about 15 years. A fulfilled accomplishment of instilling a wholesome compliance to governing procurement laws is not only the feat and effort of the PPCC," Atty. Kowo said.

She said procuring entities need to do responsible procurement, including adhering to the PPCA, 2010, considering the vision of the entities, achieving value for money and consequent economic development.

She said concessions should meet the aspirations set forth in Article 74 of the PPCA, 2010. Example, job creation, Accelerated Development of Infrastructure, Human Capacity Development and provision of services.

Atty. Kowo acknowledged her predecessor James Dorbor Jallah for the work done in championing this cause of the procurement industry.

She said PPCC stands ready to continue championing the advantages of respecting the procurement laws; working with other integrity organizations in government, local and international organizations.

According to her, Procurement Practitioners should be soldiers of defending the benefits of complying with procurement laws and should be protected for doing so.

She said heads of procuring entities should hail the execution of best and responsible procurement practices and lead by example.

"We welcome and recognize the support of partners to the PPCC in fostering and promoting best procurement practices through many initiatives. An example of one of the initiatives of which I am a proud beneficiary, is the Chartered Institute Procurement and Supply (CIPS) training program, courtesy of the United Nations Development Program," Atty. Kowo added.

She said these are the types of initiatives plus many engaging initiatives by other partners that are working hard for this country. "We admonish the Government to continue to support initiatives that will foster and promote Respect of the PPCA, 2010, for no one takes better care of you, than yourself."

Meanwhile, the Board of Commissioners of PPCC appointed Atty. Kowo as executive director of the Commission following a competitive and transparent recruitment process led by the Civil Service Agency (CSA), and witnessed by partner institutions.

By the appointment Atty. Kowo will head the secretariat and manage the day-to-day affairs of the Commission, and ensure implementation of the Public Procurement and Concessions Act (PPCA) of 2010, along with all accompanying regulations on public procurement.

She brings to the Commission the right mix of education, skills and experience, and possesses an impeccable character essential for an integrity institution like the PPCC. She earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree in 2011 from the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law of the University of Liberia and Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Economics from the same university.

Atty. Kowo also received a chartered diploma in Strategic Public Procurement from the UK-based Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply(CIPS), and has membership with several professional organizations, including Liberia National Bar Association, Center for Civic Education, Association of Women Rights in Development, Building Resources in Democracy, Governance and Elections(BRIDGE), and Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply(CIPS).

Until her appointment to this position, the new PPCC head of Secretariat worked with the National Elections Commission (NEC), where she served in several capacities including Director of Procurement, Gender Director, and Acting Director for Civic and Voter Education.

She is credited for efficiently and effectively managing procurement activities that led to the successful conduct of the 2017 Presidential and Representative Elections in Liberia. The Board of Commissioners of the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission therefore reconfirms and reaffirms its commitment to an effective implementation of the PPCC Act 2010; and is confident that Atty. Kowo has the competence and experience to perform the tasks to be entrusted to her care.