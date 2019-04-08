Nigeria: Organisers of the Match Plan Lagos, Kebbi U-15 Battle for Ambode

Organisers of The Match, a football event expected to feature African football legends against their Nigerian counterparts have scheduled a match between a Lagos united U-15 boys and girls team against Kebbi State to spice up the game aimed to celebrate the sports achievements of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in Lagos State.

According to ex-international, Waidi Akanni, the curtain raiser with this youth game would help focus attention on grassroots football.

"We all know the focus of the day is the superstars, who once dominated African and global football but have now retired. We should not forget that they were once like these U-15 youths before becoming stars. We want to expose the talents inherent in these kids. Who knows, somebody somewhere may just pick interest in the career of some of these kids," observed the former Super Eagles midfielder.

He also confirmed at the weekend that the new date for the African Legends versus Naija Legends game is now May 18, 2019 at the Onikan Stadium currently being remodeled to international standard.

"The contractors handling the Onikan Stadium project have assured us it would be ready by middle of May to enable us use the facility," stressed the former Lagos FA Chairman.

The Match, expected to feature African Legends and Naija legends, will be graced by former World and African Player of the Year, George Opong Weah, who is now president of Liberia.

Other top former African stars listed in the game include Nwankwo Kanu, Stephen Appiah, Samson Siasia, Austin Eguavoen, Mutiu Adepoju, El hadji Diouf, Salif Diao, Diomansy Kamara, Obafemi Martins and Osaze Odemwingie, among others.

Organisers of The Match had last month conducted a coaching clinic for almost 1000 school children at the Campos Mini Stadium on the Lagos Island as part of their catch them young efforts.