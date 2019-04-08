South Africa: Prisoners Hand Themselves in After Escape Through Cell Roof

Two men who escaped police custody in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend handed themselves over to police following a manhunt.

A total of five awaiting trial prisoners escaped through the roof of their holding cell in the Margate area, south of Durban.

"Two escapees handed themselves over to Gamalakhe SAPS last night, namely Saneliso Malanga and Sanele Hlongwane, bringing the total to three being re-arrested," police announced on their Twitter page on Monday morning.

The police are still looking for two remaining suspects - Matomela Dwetshe (35), wanted for murder, and Wiseman Mduduzi Nxabi (25) who committed aggravated robbery.

Police are urging the public to come forward with information that could assist in locating the escapees. Members of the public can contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

