8 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Prisoners Hand Themselves in After Escape Through Cell Roof

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Enough/Sasha Lezhnev
(file photo).
By Kaveel Singh

Two men who escaped police custody in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend handed themselves over to police following a manhunt.

A total of five awaiting trial prisoners escaped through the roof of their holding cell in the Margate area, south of Durban.

"Two escapees handed themselves over to Gamalakhe SAPS last night, namely Saneliso Malanga and Sanele Hlongwane, bringing the total to three being re-arrested," police announced on their Twitter page on Monday morning.

The police are still looking for two remaining suspects - Matomela Dwetshe (35), wanted for murder, and Wiseman Mduduzi Nxabi (25) who committed aggravated robbery.

Police are urging the public to come forward with information that could assist in locating the escapees. Members of the public can contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Source: News24

South Africa

Facebook's South Africa Problem - Just What Exactly Is 'White Nationalism'?

Facebook, under enormous pressure to be more conscious about the content on the platform, has recently announced that… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.