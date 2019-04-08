Nigeria: Missing 5-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Inside Septic Tank

Residents of Olukayode Street in Ijegun, a Lagos suburb, were thrown into shock, weekend, following the discovery of the bloated body of a five-year-old boy inside a septic tank.

The corpse was discovered to be that of Abdulramon, who was declared missing.

Late Abdulrasman, as gathered, attended an Islamic school on Oloyo Street, close to his parents residence, on Wednesday. He was said to have taken permission to go and defecate.

Apprehension, however, set in at about 8 pm, when his elder sister, who also attends same school, did not see him. She went home, apparently thinking he could have gone home, only to be informed he was yet to get home.

Search parties combed the area without luck. While the search was still on, news, filtered in Friday morning that a bloated body was found inside a septic tank at Olukayode Street.

When Vanguard arrived the scene at about 10.15 am, the bloated body, which was in its decomposing state, had been removed from the septic tank. On closer observation, it was discovered that part of the deceased hair was shaved and his body slightly burnt, with strings tied round his wrists.

A resident, Aina Olatunde, said: "Some students that were going to school raised the alarm, which alerted residents, on noticing the body in the soak away. It was later discovered to be that of the missing boy.

"During the search on Wednesday and Thursday, some people came to check the septic tank because it was opened but they did not see the body. On how it found its way here is a question we are all begging for an answer."

Another resident, a woman, who was sighted wailing, said her children also attend same school with the deceased.

The woman, who did not disclose her identity, said: "We suspect foul play here. Yes, the school is on the same street with the building where the body was found. But from the distance, there is no way the boy would have walked from the school to here alone."

The deceased's father was said to have gone to the Isheri Oshun Police division, where he had earlier reported his disappearance to inform them of the development.