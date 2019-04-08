South Africa: Poppy Ntshongwana Makes Return to Radio As Mix FM Lunchtime Host

Johannesburg — Poppy Ntshongwana is making her return to radio in April, joining the Mix 93.8 FM team.

The presenter, who spent more than a decade at commercial radio station 5FM before taking a short break, will take on the role as the weekday lunchtime host at the community station according to a press statement.

"Life is an adventure and radio is the catalyst for my passion. I am really looking forward to joining the Mix 93.8FM family and positively contributing to the station's vision while making lunchtime radio fun with great music, good content and the X-factor that has to date made Mix 93.8FM such a popular choice on the airwaves," Poppy was quoted as saying.

According to the station GM, Kudzayi Tiribabi, the addition of Poppy is just one of the changes the station will make as part of its new "refreshed approach to programming".

"We are moving towards a more inclusive, audience and community-driven programming approach," he said, adding: "Following months of research to better appreciate our listeners and our broadcast footprint, Mix 93.8 FM's strategic impetus was shaped to match the needs of our current audience as well as build outward to attract growing numbers of listeners."

The change at Mix FM comes as many local radio stations are switching up their line-ups for 2019. Major announcements from radio stations have included Saskia Falken joining Kfm and Criselda Dudumashe leaving SABC radio after 14 years.

Poppy makes her debut at Mix FM on 8 April between 12:00 and 15:00.

