South Africa: Government Activities for the Week

Government has scheduled the following briefings/activities for the week: 8 to 14 April 2019. The activities, which are aligned to the National Development Plan and outlined in the Medium Term Strategic Framework 2014-2019, are undertaken to build a better South Africa.

The Minister for Public Service and Administration, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo, will on Monday, 08 April, conduct Service Delivery Visits to frontline service delivery points in Galeshewe, Kimberley. These include the offices of SASSA, Home Affairs and SAPS. The Service Delivery Visits are in line with the NDP vision 2030 strategy of engaging with and including communities in their own development.

The Deputy Minister for Public Service and Administration, Dr Chana Pilane-Majake will also host a public service dialogue with young women at Silverstar Hotel in Mogale City on Monday, 8 April. The dialogue will comprise women from young women's forums, professionals, faith-based organisations, youth structures, unemployed youth and the Public Service

On Monday, 08 April, the Minister of Basic Education, Ms Angie Motshekga, will release the findings of the 2017 School Monitoring Survey. Commissioned in 2017 by the Department of Basic Education. The national survey sought to measure the progress of public ordinary schools' towards achieving the key goals and indicators set out in the Action Plan 2019, as well as the Medium Term Strategic Framework 2014-2019. The media briefing will be held at GCIS, Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria at 10h00, with a video link to Imbizo Media Centre, Parliament in Cape Town.

The Minister of Transport, Dr. Blade Nzimande, will Monday, 8 April, officially launch the 2019 Easter Road Safety Campaign at a Media and Stakeholder Breakfast to be held at the Golden Horse Hotel in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. The Deputy Minister of Transport Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga, MECs of Transport and Community Safety and Liaison, CEOs of transport entities, key transport stakeholders and law enforcement officers, will join Minister Nzimande during the Easter launch. The Easter campaign is aimed at increasing driver awareness and reducing road accidents during and post the Easter period.

The Deputy Minister of Communications, Ms Pinky Kekana, will lead a two-day implementation inspection for broadcasting digital migration in the Free State Province in Thabo Mufutsanyana District Municipality. The deputy minister's first stop will be at Reitz on Monday, 8 April; the following day she will be in Qwaqwa in the Free State to handover internet services at critical public institutions.

The Department of Water and Sanitization and the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, will on Monday, 8 April, host an Operation Phakisa in Mpumalanga.The Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitization, Ms Pamela Tshwete, will on Monday, 08 April handover the bulk water supply scheme to the community of Setsoto Local Municipality. On Friday, 12 April, the Deputy Minister will also handover the Driekoppies Phase 1, 2, 3 Project to the community of Nkomazi Local Municipality.

From 8 to 12 April, the Department of Environmental Affairs, will host a biosafety risk assessment course for Anglophone Africa in collaboration with the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity at Protea Hotel Menlyn Fire & Ice in Pretoria.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 9 April, undertake a visit to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) in Cape Town where the President will be briefed on its efforts to improve commuter services, stimulate economic activity and industrialisation through its modernisation programme. The President will also observe the testing of new train sets.

The Minister of Public Works, Mr Thulas Nxesi will on Tuesday, 9 April, host a Career Expo at Thomas Nhlabathi High School, Secunda, in Mpumalanga at 09h30. The purpose of the Expo is to expose and provide career guidance opportunities to grade 11 and 12 pupils to enable them to make informed career choices when they complete their matric and subsequently enroll for their tertiary education.

On Thursday, 11 April, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Ms Elizabeth Thabethe, will host a certification ceremony in Port Elizabeth in Eastern Cape for 31 learners that completed the Department of Tourism's 28 month long Blue Flag Programme.

On Friday, 11 April, Minister of Communications, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, will conduct the Good Green Deeds clean-up drive, Reading and Launch of Nolitha Special School Cyberlab at Nolitha Special School, Mount Ayliff and Zinyosini Senior Secondary School in Ntabankulu, Eastern Cape.

The Minister and Deputy Minister of Communications, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Ms Pinky Kekana, will on Saturday, 13 April lead an inter-ministerial outreach programme in Ntabankulu, Eastern Cape. Other government ministers including the Ministers of Basic Education, Higher Education & Training, Police and Deputy Ministers of Labour, Economic Development and Trade & Industry are expected to join the outreach. The "Walk and Economic Opportunities EXPO" is an annual programme conducted in collaboration with other government departments, SoCs and private stakeholders to expose youth, unemployed and entrepreneurs to a wide array of academic, career and business opportunities.

All members of the media are advised that the media briefings/activities are subject to change. However, the GCIS will update the media through advisories.

