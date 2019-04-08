Zimbabwe: Kadewere Flying High in France

ZIMBABWE international footballer Tino Kadewere continues to make waves at his French Ligue 2 club Le Havre after he was named Player of the Month for March.

This comes after another inspiring performance for his French club as the 23-year-old scored two goals for his club last month.

He was on target in their 2-2 draw against Metz early March.

He weighed in with a goal again in Le Havre's 3-1 home victory over Ajaccio. Apart from scoring two goals for his side in three outings last month, he also made two assists and his exploits did not go unnoticed as he picked the Player of the Month gong for March.

This is the second time the Zimbabwean player has been named Player of the Month inside four months, having been awarded the same accolade in December 2018 after another fine show for the club.

Kadewere joined the French Ligue 2 side last July and he experienced a difficult start at the club as he only made his debut for Le Havre in November due to a knee injury that saw him sitting out for four months.

But the Warriors forward has never looked back since then as his stoke continues to rise at the club that has also showed confidence in him because of his exploits on the field of play.

Kadewere was part of the Warriors team that beat Congo-Brazzaville 2-0 on March 24 to qualify for the African Cup of Nations finals to be staged in Egypt.

With the senior national team now focusing on their participation at the AFCON finals in Egypt from June 21 to July 19, this should spur the player, who had not been at his best in the last two games of the continental qualifiers against Liberia and Congo Brazzaville.

Meanwhile, Nyasha Mushekwi was on target for his side Dalian Yifang in their 1-2 defeat to Tianjin Teda in Chinese Super League over the weekend as he scored his first goal for this season.

However, his effort in the 52nd minute was not enough to save his side as they suffered their second defeat in four games.

They drew the other two games and are occupying position 13 on the long table.