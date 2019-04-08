Namibia: International Meeting On Women, Peace and Security to Take Place in Windhoek

In her capacity as Chair of the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Focal Point Network, Namibia will host the third annual capital meeting, from 10 to 11 April.

The meeting will be held under the theme,'Women, Peace and Security: Towards Full Participation', with the sub-theme: 'Mainstreaming the WPS Agenda in the Regional Economic Communities'.

The meeting is expected to build on the deliberations and outcomes of the preceding meetings held in Alicante, Spain (2017) and Berlin, Germany (2018), respectively, said Namibia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo-Nandi Ndaitwah at a press briefing last week.

Ndaitwah said around 150 participants from Member States and Regional and International Organizations are expected to attend.

At the event Ndaitwah said there will also be four working groups to focus on the following sub themes: The WPS Agenda, disarmament and small arms and light weapons; National Action Plans; WPS Implementation and the role of sub regional and regional organizations; and Peace lab for youth leaders.

Meanwhile this will be the first time the meeting takes place in Africa and Ndaitwah hopes that the outcome with further enhance the Women, Peace and Security Agenda.