Uganda: UPDF to Build 30,000 Houses for Soldiers

Kampala — The Uganda People's Defence Forces is set to construct 30,000 housing units for soldiers in a Shs1.1 trillion project that seeks to cure the chronic shortage of accommodation in the barracks.

A statement by the UPDF spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire, indicated that Maj Gen Timothy Sabiiti Mutebile, the in-charge of the UPDF Engineering Brigade, made the revelation while President Museveni was touring the army's 2nd Division headquarters at Simba Barracks in Makenke, Mbarara Municipality at the weekend.

"Maj Gen Mutebile reported that government has set aside $300 million (about Shs1.1 trillion) to construct 30,000 housing units for the army around the country, adding that 4,000 of them will be built in Mbarara Barracks," the statement reads in part.

Brig Karemire was unavailable yesterday to give further details such as when the project will start, whether it will be phased or implemented simultaneously or the source of the funding, which is nearly half the entire budget of the Defence ministry.

Accommodation has been a sticking issue that the soldiers raised before the President in his ongoing tour.

Mr Museveni advised the Ministry of Defence to build its own houses to reduce costs instead of contracting construction companies.

Most army barracks were constructed during presidents Milton Obote and Idi Amin's regimes in the 1970s and 1980s.

Maj Gen Mutebile, who has been moving with the President on his tour, had earlier said the UPDF has only 7,000 housing units out of the 60,000 it needs.

He said the UPDF Engineering Brigade has 2,500 well-trained personnel whom they can use to do the construction.

However, MPs on Parliament's Defence and Internal Affairs Committee, queried the source of funding of Shs1.1 trillion the UPDF claims government has set aside for the construction.

Mr Muwanga Kivumbi (Butambala, DP), the shadow minister for Internal Affairs, described Maj Gen Mutebile's statement as "a blatant lie."

"I don't see where that money is coming from. It is just siasa (politics). I have looked at the development and classified budget for ministry of Defence for this financial year, that money is not there," Mr Kivumbi said.

The ministry budget for this financial year is Shs2 trillion and it is projected to be reduced to Shs1.9 trillion in the next financial year.

Mr Bernard Atiku (Ayivu), the shadow minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, said Parliament did not allocate such amount of money for construction of army housing units in this financial year nor in the next.

Shortage of accommodation for security agencies such as police, prisons and Uganda Wildlife Authority is also critical.

The police are short of 30,000 housing units.

