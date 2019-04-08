Nigeria: Akwaaba, Caribbean Tourism Seal Deal

West Africa's biggest travel and tourism fair, African Travel Market, Akwaaba, has concluded a partnership deal with the Caribbean Tourism Organisation for this year's event slated for September 2019.

The partnership was signed last year at the World Travel Market held in London. The Caribbean Tourism Organisation is the board that represents the tourism board of the Caribbean Islands.

At the ongoing Caribbean Tourism Organisation's Annual General Meeting (AGM), in Carlton House Terrace, London, Business Development Manager, Akwaaba Travel Market, Laura Dein Gbagbo, made a presentation about the upcoming event in September to participants.

The CTO members were excited to explore the African market for the very first time this year, and would be using Akwaaba Travel market as a platform to shore up tourists from the continent and also showcase beautiful tourist's' site of the Caribbean Islands.

The CTO's participation at the exhibitions was announced to partners as part of the Caribbean month's events of 2019.

The AGM had a good turnout of partners from British Airways, The Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Antiga and Berbuda, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Grenada, Dominica, St Vincent's and the grenadines, Tour operators, Influencers and DMC's.

The AGM also featured a panel discussion moderated by Jamie-Lee Abtar BDM CTO UK Chapter on the Topic: Under the Influence; Paving the way for Diversity in Travel.

This would be followed by brainstorming panel discussion on the use of influencers for destination marketing, diversity in marketing products to meet product specification and audience and creating experiences and cultural inclusion to travel.