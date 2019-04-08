South Africa: Brutal Legacy - Memoir of Battery and Violence

analysis

Every iteration from domestic murder to rape, inappropriate fondling, catcalling and unequal wages for the same work are under the microscope at last. It's the perfect moment to launch Brutal Legacy, a play based on the memoirs of former TV and radio personality Tracy Going.

A frequently aired topic of the moment is domestic abuse. After centuries when wife-beating has been the tolerated norm rather than something to make a fuss about, it's in the news as never before.

Tracy Going was severely battered by her boyfriend, who took particular delight in mashing up the face that was crucial to her TV career. It's 18 or 20 years ago now, but you never get over it, Going tells the audience in a question and answer session after the performance.

Brutal Legacy is directed by Lesedi Job, who heard Going being interviewed about the book, bought a copy, and teamed up with actress Natasha Sutherland to adapt it for the stage.

Sutherland wrote the script, giving us two Tracys and playing the older version who is writing her memoir, while Jessica Wolhuter plays the younger Tracy as she relives the story. Charlie Bougenon plays her boyfriend, changing from charming and courteous...