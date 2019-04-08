South Africa: Marx to Lead Lions On Australasian Tour

Cape Town — Malcolm Marx will lead an experienced Lions squad on their three-match Super Rugby Australasian tour.
The touring squad consists of 26 players and will depart on Tuesday evening.
The 27th spot in the group will be filled after the first - and only - match in Australia against the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday, April 13 (11:45 SA time).
The Lions will also face the Chiefs in Hamilton (Friday, April 19 at 09:35 SA time) and the Crusaders in Christchurch (Friday, April 26 at 09:35 SA time).
Lions Australasian touring squad:
Forwards
Carlu Sadie
Cyle Brink
Frans van Wyk
Hacjivah Dayimani
Johannes Jonker
Kwagga Smith
Malcolm Marx (captain)
Marnus Schoeman
Marvin Orie
Nathan McBeth
Rhyno Herbst
Robbie Coetzee
Stephan Lewies
Sti Sithole
Wilhelm van der Sluys
Backs
Andries Coetzee
Aphiwe Dyantyi
Courtnall Skosan
Elton Jantjies
Franco Naude
Gianni Lombard
Lionel Mapoe
Nic Groom
Ross Cronje
Ruan Combrinck
Sylvian Mahuza
Players on standby in South Africa:
Harold Vorster
James Venter
Jan Henning Champher
Tyrone Green
Wandisile Simelane
Warren Whitely
Not considered due to injury:
Dylan Smith (cheek-bone)
Jacobie Adriaanse (hamstring)
Pieter Jansen (calf)
Reinhardt Nothnagel (shoulder)
PJ Steenkamp (fractured tibia & fibula)
Robert Kruger (ankle)
Vincent Tshituka (ankle)
Ruan Vermaak (fractured right thumb)
Dillon Smit (hamstring)
Manuel Rass (concussion)
