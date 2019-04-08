South Africa: Marx to Lead Lions On Australasian Tour

Cape Town — Malcolm Marx will lead an experienced Lions squad on their three-match Super Rugby Australasian tour.

The touring squad consists of 26 players and will depart on Tuesday evening.

The 27th spot in the group will be filled after the first - and only - match in Australia against the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday, April 13 (11:45 SA time).

The Lions will also face the Chiefs in Hamilton (Friday, April 19 at 09:35 SA time) and the Crusaders in Christchurch (Friday, April 26 at 09:35 SA time).

Lions Australasian touring squad:

Forwards

Carlu Sadie

Cyle Brink

Frans van Wyk

Hacjivah Dayimani

Johannes Jonker

Kwagga Smith

Malcolm Marx (captain)

Marnus Schoeman

Marvin Orie

Nathan McBeth

Rhyno Herbst

Robbie Coetzee

Stephan Lewies

Sti Sithole

Wilhelm van der Sluys

Backs

Andries Coetzee

Aphiwe Dyantyi

Courtnall Skosan

Elton Jantjies

Franco Naude

Gianni Lombard

Lionel Mapoe

Nic Groom

Ross Cronje

Ruan Combrinck

Sylvian Mahuza

Players on standby in South Africa:

Harold Vorster

James Venter

Jan Henning Champher

Tyrone Green

Wandisile Simelane

Warren Whitely

Not considered due to injury:

Dylan Smith (cheek-bone)

Jacobie Adriaanse (hamstring)

Pieter Jansen (calf)

Reinhardt Nothnagel (shoulder)

PJ Steenkamp (fractured tibia & fibula)

Robert Kruger (ankle)

Vincent Tshituka (ankle)

Ruan Vermaak (fractured right thumb)

Dillon Smit (hamstring)

Manuel Rass (concussion)

Source: Sport24