Namibia: Baby Warriors to Play Two Friendly Games Against the Westphalia Regional Team

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) has called up 30 players to the Baby Warriors camp which starts Wednesday in preparations for two friendly games against the inbound Westphalia regional team.

Namibia , through the Ministry of Sports and the Football and Athletics Association of Westphalia (FLVW) a have over 20 years of football history and this time around, the German side will be in Namibia and will play three games between 13 to 20 April in Gobabis, Windhoek and Mariental.

Baby Warriors coach Pauhl Malembu stated that they have called up 30 players from which 20 players will be selected to take on their Westphalia counterparts in the planned friendlies that will surely give the local boys some much needed game time against reputable opposition.

"We are focusing on boys born in 2003 and 2004 as we want them to play Westphalia, a top quality side, for them to gain necessary experience as we awaits Cosafa under 17 championships later in the year. For some of the players it will be the first time in the national team setup but we also have experienced players such as the captain Prins Tjiueza and others," Malembu said.

The team will start training on Wednesday, 10 April with two training sessions per day at the NFA Technical Centre.

The team will be trimmed to 20 players ahead of the first friendly match against Westphalia on 16 April at 18h00 at the NFA Technical Centre.

Westphalia jets into Namibia on 12 April and will play first game at Legare Stadium, Gobabis against Omaheke Under-19 on Saturday 13 April at 16h00. The third and final match of their tour will be on Easter Saturday at the Mariental Sports Satdium at 20h00 against the Baby Warriors and they will fly out back to Germany on Easter Sunday.