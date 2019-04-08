Nigeria: Accident Claims Three Lives On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Three persons were confirmed dead in an accident on Monday involving a tipper loaded with granite and a Dangote truck around Mile 12 Market, Ogere, Ogun, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ogun State, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Mr Akinbiyi said the accident occurred around 5:45 a.m., and added that the accident was caused by the tipper with registration number MUS-589 XX.

"We learnt that the tipper was heading inbound Lagos on top speed from a Quarry at Isara. It lost control and rammed into the Dangote truck with registration number NSR-89 YQ from behind.

"The three people who lost their lives were in the loaded tipper.

"The two accidented vehicles were taken to the Police Motor Traffic Division at Ogere," he said.

Mr Akinbiyi said the corpses of the deceased had been deposited at FOS Mortuary, Ipara.

(NAN)