Nigeria: New Faith-Based Movie 'Joba' Hits Nigerian Cinemas

Joba, a new Nollywood faith-based film by Biodun Stephen, has been released in cinemas nationwide.

The movie brings an interesting twist to the faith-based genre which is fast making a return to Nigeria cinemas after years of absence.

Joba captures the travails of a young Christian couple battling between their marriage and faith. Their faith is tried when all fingers point to the husband as the cause of their troubles.

The lead cast, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Enado Odigie, and Chris Iheuwa all attended the film's media screening which held at the Genesis Cinemas, Maryland Mall, Lagos over the weekend.

Other celebrities present were Bisola Aiyeola, Woli Arole, Gospel Singer Psalmos, and Senior Pastor of Christ Livingspring Apostolic Church (CLAM) Wole Oladiyun, among others.

The producer said the storyline would appeal to the average Nigerian couple and family irrespective of their religious leanings.

She said, "It connects the viewers to events in their personal lives that question their beliefs, self-esteem, and tenacity. The movie plunges its audience into a very gripping emotional journey on the travails of a young Christian couple battling between their marriage and faith. The faith of the couple is tried, especially when all fingers are pointed to the husband as the cause of their troubles. He must protect his wife who is on the verge of insanity, whilst still managing to keep his faith.

The filmmaker whose previous works include 'The Visit' and 'Picture Perfect' also said her latest movie raises viewers' enthusiasm and expectations to a rewarding high-quality offering.

The movie's compelling storyline, storytelling and believable acting by the lead Blossom Chukwujekwu and Enado Odigie make for a refreshing watch.